Armed robberies on West, Northwest sides prompt community alert

Police have issued a community alert about three armed robberies on the West and Northwest sides this month.

In each robbery, one or more people armed with weapons demanded property from the victims, according to the alert from Chicago Police.

The first two robberies happened about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 12 and about 9:25 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 5000 block of West Crystal in the North Austin neighborhood. The third robbery happened about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 2000 block of North Kedvale in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, 130- to 140-pound black male, between 17 and 18 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.