Armed robberies reported at North, Northwest Side businesses

Armed robberies were recently reported at North and Northwest Side businesses in the Lincoln Square and Irving Park neighborhoods.

During both armed robberies the suspect entered the businesses carrying a pizza box, Chicago Police said. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, announced the robbery and stole money from the register and customers inside.

The robberies happened at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 2300 block of West Foster and 9 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 3900 block of North Elson, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-8 and 160 to 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.