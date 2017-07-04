Armed robberies reported at Southwest Side businesses

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies in recent weeks on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, two males walked into a store displaying a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies occurred:

• about 7:05 p.m. March 20 in the 4000 block of West 79th;

• about 7:05 p.m. March 20 in the 7900 block of South Western;

• about 9:22 p.m. March 26 in the 3300 block of West 87th;

• about 9:54 p.m. April 2 in the 8200 block of South Kedzie; and

• about 8:55 p.m. April 3 in the 7900 block of South Cicero.

The robbers were described as 15 to 25 year-old black males, between 5-foot-4 and 6-feet and weighing between 110 and 170 pounds, police said. One of the suspects has dreadlocks and was seen wearing hooded sweatshirts in various colors and styles.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.