Armed robberies reported in Austin

Four armed robberies were reported last week in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Two men approached the victims, who were alone and returning to their vehicles after coming out of stores along Chicago Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at:

• 11:15 p.m. April 22 in the 5100 block of West Chicago;

• 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block;

• 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block; and

• at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block.

One of the robbers is described as a black man 28-35, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, and 170-190 pounds, police said. The second robber is described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, and 150-170 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.