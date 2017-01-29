Armed robberies reported in Lake View

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies this month in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

In each incident, multiple men have approached victims who were walking on the street, displayed or implied that they had a handgun and robbed the victims, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies occurred:

At 6 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 800 block of West Newport;

At 1:15 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 3100 block of North Racine;

At 7:20 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 3200 block of North Halsted; and

At 3:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 900 block of West Cornelia.

The suspects were described as a group of 18 to 25-year-old black men between 5-foot-5 and 6 feet tall, weighing 150 to 180 pounds, police said. They have worn black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, and two of them had red or white lettering on the sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.