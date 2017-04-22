Armed robberies reported in Lawndale

Police are warning residents about a series of recent armed robberies in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, robbers walked up to victims from a white vehicle displaying handguns with extended magazines and demanded property and their vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 5 a.m. April 8 in the 4300 block of West 5th Avenue;

• about 7 a.m. April 13 in the 2400 block of West Taylor;

• about 3 a.m. April 15 in the 4700 block of West Arthington Avenue;

• about 6:20 a.m. April 15 in the 4700 block of West Polk Avenue; and

• about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue.

One suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man with short hair, standing between 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and weighing between 140 and 180 pounds, police said. A second suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man with braids, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 pounds. There were no descriptions for two other suspects.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.