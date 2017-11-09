Armed robberies reported in South Chicago, South Shore

Four armed robberies have been recently reported in the South Chicago and South Shore neighborhoods.

A man approached the victims, took out a handgun and stole their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies occurred:

• at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 7800 block of South Burnham Avenue;

• at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 8100 block of South Essex Avenue;

• at 1 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 3100 block of East 79th Street; and

• at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue.

The robber was described as an 18 to 20-year-old black man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 140 to 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.