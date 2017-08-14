Armed robberies reported in South Shore

Police are warning South Shore neighborhood residents of two armed robberies in the same block last month.

An armed man approached the victims, announced a robbery and ran away with their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 2:15 p.m. July 22 in the 6700 block of Stony Island Avenue, police said. The second occurred about 10:05 p.m. July 27 in the same block.

The robber is described a 5-foot-9 to 6-foot black man weighing 150-175 pounds with braids or dreads, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.