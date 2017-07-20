Armed robberies reported in Washington Park

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies earlier this month in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

In each incident, one or two men have approached the victims, showed a handgun and demanded or forcibly taken the victims’ property, according to Chicago Police.

The hold-ups occurred:

At 3:05 a.m. July 8 in the 200 block of East 56th Street;

At 7:13 p.m. July 6 in the 200 block of East 55th Street;

About 12:30 p.m. July 5 in the 300 block of East 56th Street; and

About 3 a.m. July 5 in the 5500 block of South Prairie Avenue.

The suspects were described as one or two black men between 20 and 35 years old, standing 5-foot-4 to 6-foot-2 and weighing 150 to 200 pounds, police said. One of them had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.