Armed robberies reported on Near West Side

A series of robberies this month on the Near West Side have prompted Chicago Police to issue a community alert.

In the robberies, the victims were approached by a group of between three and five males who wore ski masks and robbed them, sometimes at gunpoint, police said in an alert Thursday.

The robberies were reported:

• about 10 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 2000 block of West Monroe;

• about 4 p.m. Jan. 10 in the first block of North Damen;

• about 10 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Monre; and

• about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.