Armed robberies reported throughout June in Princeton Park

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies this month in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, someone showed a firearm and demanded property from victims, or took the property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 6:45 p.m. June 4 in the 9400 block of the South Dan Ryan Expressway;

About 7:45 p.m. June 10 in the 200 block of West 95th;

About 4:10 p.m. June 11 in the 100 block of West 95th;

About 1:10 a.m. June 25 in the 9400 block of South Perry; and

About 9 p.m. June 25 in the first block of East 95th.

The suspect or suspects in the robberies have been described as a male between 16 and 38 years, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, and weighing 150-190 pounds, police said. The robbers have had various hairstyles, including an Afro, braids, dreadlocks, or short hair; and have had light, medium or dark complexions.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.