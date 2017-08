Armed robbers hit Bridgeport Currency Exchange

Two armed people robbed a Currency Exchange Saturday morning in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

The two males, one armed with a gun and the other armed with a knife, entered the Currency Exchange about 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects, who were dressed in black clothing, demanded cash before running away with an unknown amount of money, police said. They were last seen heading west through a nearby alley.