Armed robbers hit Naperville convenience store

A group of armed men robbed a convenience store Saturday night in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded at 8:53 p.m. to a report of a robbery in progress at a convenience store in the 1600 block of North Route 59, according to Naperville police. The robbers, who displayed semi-automatic weapons and stole food and money, had already left the scene, driving south on Route 59 in a vehicle that may have been silver.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

The robbers are described as four black men in their early 20s with thin builds, standing about 6-feet, police said.

One robber was described as having shoulder-length dreadlocks and was said to be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and gray sweatpants, while a second suspect was described as having short hair and was said to be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants, police said. Both men were armed with black semi-automatic handguns.

A third robber was said to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with sweatpants, while the fourth suspect was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.