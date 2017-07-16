Armed robbers hit Northwest Side twice in one week

A pair of armed robberies in the past few weeks hit two Northwest Side neighborhoods.

The first incident happened about 1:15 p.m. on June 26 in the 3200 block of West Eastwood Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The offender pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, according to police. The suspect struck the victim with the handgun and left without getting anything.

About a week later, offenders showed handguns and took money and cell phones from victims about 2:50 a.m. on July 3 in the 3800 block of Roscoe Street, police said.

The suspects were described as male, black and between 20 and 25 years old, according to police. One was about 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, and the other was about 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.