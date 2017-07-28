Armed robbers posing as ride-sharing service on North Side

Armed robbers posing as a ride-sharing service have targeted victims in North Side neighborhoods from Lincoln Park to River North in recent months.

The robbers, posing as a requested driver, picked up the victims in a vehicle and robbed them by force or at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

During one robbery, police said, the robbers “accosted the victim as she was walking and took her property by force.”

The suspects were described as two women between 20 and 40 years old and another male, police said.

The robberies happened in the early morning hours:

• July 16 in the 300 block of West Erie Street;

• June 30 in the 2100 block of North Clark;

• June 17 in the first block of West Illinois Street;

• June 4 in the 1100 block of North State Street;

• June 4 in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street; and

• May 28 in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.