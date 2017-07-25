Armed robbers shoot 7-Eleven clerk in Sycamore

An armed robbery of a 7-Eleven turned into a shooting Monday night in the far western suburbs.

A little before 11:30 p.m., two men, believed to be in their 20s, walked into the 7-Eleven at 404 W. State in Sycamore with a gun, according to Sycamore police.

A struggle with the store clerk ended with the clerk shot twice in the lower body, police said. The clerk, whose age gender weren’t immediately available, was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. Their condition was unknown.

The two men left in a small, white mid-sized vehicle, authorities said. The suspects were described as black men with short hair. One was wearing a T-shirt that looked like the American flag, and the other was wearing a white shirt.

The man in the white shirt left the store wearing a black 7-Eleven shirt that investigators believe was originally worn by the clerk, police said.

Detectives were investigating the armed robbery and shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (815) 895-3435.