Armed robbery, carjacking reported a minute apart in Austin

Authorities are warning residents about an armed robbery and carjacking that happened a minute apart Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In each hold-up, a group of suspects approached a victim, displayed a handgun and took the victim’s property, including a vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The first incident happened at 6:24 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mayfield, while the second occurred a minute later in the 1300 block of North Mayfield.

The suspects were described as a group of black men between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150-180 pounds, police said. They were seen driving away in a gray Honda Accord with a partial license plate of “N23.”

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspects is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.