Armed robbery reported at Woodridge Subway restaurant

An armed robbery was reported at a Subway restaurant Thursday evening in west suburban Woodridge.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to the robbery at 1970 87th St., according to Woodridge police. The clerk said a male in dark clothing walked into the restaurant, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

The clerk complied, and the robber left the restaurant, police said. He drove off in a gray vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Woodridge police at (630) 420-6006.