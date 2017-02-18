Armed robbery reported in unincorporated Palatine Township

Authorities are investigating the armed robbery of a gas station in northwest suburban unincorporated Palatine Township on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s police were called about 3 a.m. to a gas station in the 1400 block of North Quentin Road for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Someone armed with a knife ordered the clerk to open the register and give him cash, according to the sheriff’s office. He also took multiple cigarette packs.

The robber wore a black mask, black jacket, black gloves, black shoes and blue jeans, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s detectives at (708) 865-4896.