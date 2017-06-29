Armed suspects lead cops on high-speed chase after Woodstock battery

Police are searching for armed suspects who led officers on a high-speed chase early Wednesday after two males were battered inside a home in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Officers responded at 2:52 a.m. to a report of a disturbance in progress at a home in the 200 block of South Throop Street, according to a statement from Woodstock police.

Investigators learned that a handgun was displayed and two males were battered during a fight in the home, police said. The suspects also stole something from inside the home before leaving.

The suspects drove away in a dark Cadillac, but patrol officers spotted the vehicle nearby a short time later, police said. The officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and tried to pull it over, but the Cadillac sped away.

The officers gave chase and the Cadillac reached speeds of more than 90 mph during the pursuit, police said. The chase was terminated and the car was last seen speeding west on Route 14.

“It has since been learned that the offenders and victims were known to each other and the victims were specifically targeted,” the statement said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (815) 363-2152.