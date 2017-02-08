Arrest in Mount Prospect home burglary caught on video

Scott A. Weissert, 55, of Arlington Heights, was charged with one count of residential burglary, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, Mount Prospect police said on Wednesday.

A man with an extensive criminal record is charged in the July 23 residential burglary in Mount Prospect recorded on home surveillance video and released to the public.

Scott A. Weissert, 55, of the 1200 block of North Waterman in Arlington Heights, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of residential burglary — a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, Mount Prospect police said Wednesday.

Weissert has 18 felony convictions dating to 1981. His most recent came in 2006 when he was sentenced to 20 years for burglary. He was on parole for that case when he was arrested in connection with the Mount Prospect break-in.

Mount Prospect police officer Greg Sill said the new case against Weissert was built from tips from people who saw the video publicly released Monday and believed him to be the intruder.

Read more of the story HERE.