Arrest made in slaying of Chicago-area man in Wisconsin

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Chicago-area man in the southern Wisconsin city of Janesville. | File photo

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of an Chicago-area man in the southern Wisconsin city of Janesville.

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old Beloit man Sunday night, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He was being held on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Janesville police believe the slaying stemmed from a verbal altercation between the suspect and the 29-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and neck early Sunday and pronounced dead at a Janesville hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released. Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said the man was found with heroin and had a lengthy criminal history.