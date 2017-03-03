Arson fire damages Aurora home

A “minor” arson fire damaged a west suburban home Tuesday morning in Aurora, authorities said.

At 5:16 a.m. firefighters responded to a 911 call from a resident of a one-story home in the 400 block of North Elmwood Drive, according to the Aurora fire department.

The small flames showing from several exterior areas of the house were quickly extinguished by 22 firefighters, fire officials said. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was due to arson, according to the fire department. Total estimated damage to the home is $2,000, fire said.