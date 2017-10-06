Arson suspected in Gage Park auto dealership fire

A fire early Saturday at an auto dealership in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood is being investigated as an arson.

Police and fire officials were called about 4:45 a.m. for a fire at the dealership in the 5600 block of South Western, according to Chicago Police. The fire was put out a short time later.

No injuries were reported, although nine vehicles were damaged in the blaze, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigations determined that the cause of the fire was “suspicious in nature,” police said. The CPD Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.