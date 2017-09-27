‘Arts in the Dark’ parade set for Chicago Halloween celebration

Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Park District in conjunction with LUMA8 (Light Up My Arts) today announced a nighttime Halloween parade set for Oct. 21 on Columbus Drive.

The pageant, celebrating Chicago’s cultural arts community, will kick off at 6 p.m. at Balbo and Columbus and travel north to Monroe. … “It is ‘parade as art,’ as contingents combine costumes, masks, spectacle, music, movement, lighting elements and audience engagement,” today’s announcement stated. The event is free and open to the public.

“I am excited that my vision to activate Halloween as the ‘artist’s holiday’ will be taken to a new level with LUMA8’s Arts in the Dark. This curated nighttime parade brings together our entire cultural community in a magical moment to celebrate our creative spirit and the amazing contributions we make to this city,” said DCASE commissioner Mark Kelly in today’s announcement.

As part of the festivities, “the Art Institute and School of the Art Institute will march in medieval-style armor, Broadway In Chicago is asking musical theater fans to dress up as their favorite Broadway characters, and After School Matters will have multiple programs participating including West Town Bikes with decorated cycles and riders, the Mariachi Ensemble, Aztec Dance Chicago and The Art of Drumming. LUMA8 also is calling on individual artists to join the parade by creating lanterns using the theme ‘Under the Sea and Up in the Air’,” according to the official announcement.

DCASE will host a “House Party at the Bean,” and the Chicago Park District will present a family-friendly Halloween movie and candy giveaways in Maggie Daley Park after the parade. For information, visit www.ArtsintheDark.org.