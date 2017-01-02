As Chicago’s violence continues, top cop sees signs of hope

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said Wednesday there are “promising signs and results” in crime reduction so far this year, while also saying he would welcome President Donald Trump’s offer of federal-government help with the city’s crime problem.

Citywide, the number of shootings and homicides this January remained roughly the same as during the same month in 2016, according to crime statistics compiled by the Chicago Sun-Times.

But, “59 neighborhoods in the city either remain flat or saw a reduction in the number of homicides compared to the same time in 2016,” said Johnson, talking to reporters in the 7th District on the Southwest Side.

Johnson also pointed out that the 9th District — in the top three in the city for murders in 2016 — has seen a 50 percent drop so far this year compared to the same time last year.

“Murders and shootings remain at levels unacceptable to me, and you have my word that we will continue to put our plans into place and make necessary investments in technology and training of our officers to make Chicago a safer city,” he said.

Asked what help he would like from Trump, he said, “More federal agents would be a nice thing,” in addition to more federal prosecutions and funding for programs to help steer at-risk youth toward “an alternative path in their lives.”