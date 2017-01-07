As frustrations mount, top Democrat says budget bills aren’t ready

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, thanks House members following a vote to adopt a spending bill amendment Friday, June 30, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. | Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP

SPRINGFIELD — As mounting frustrations erupted on the floor, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Saturday told state representatives they will be back in session on Sunday — but he’s not ready to call budget bills for a vote.

Madigan and Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin have been meeting for days to try iron out an agreement among some of the hairiest issues surrounding a budget. Saturday marked the first day of a new fiscal year, meaning the state has now entered its third straight year without a budget.

Madigan took the House floor Saturday afternoon to announce the Sunday session: “We do not expect that any bills will be called tomorrow,” the speaker said. Madigan said leaders meetings will continue throughout the weekend and noted that negotiations continue to reach a consensus on the revenue bill. Workers’ compensation discussions were also happening among lawmakers Saturday.

“All of those people will continue to work through the weekend,” Madigan said.

But Durkin rose to tell the speaker there is “great momentum” within budget negotiations and “sending our members back home or wherever and saying that we’re not going to come back ’til late tomorrow I believe does not move us toward resolution of this issue.”

“I still contend that these matters be resolved very quickly,” Durkin said. “I want this done today.”

House Republicans gave Durkin a standing ovation, with the majority of House Democrats also rising to applaud his call to get the deal done. The bipartisan calls for a resolution to the budget mess were also seen on the House floor Friday, when 23 Republicans helped to clear a first hurdle toward passing a budget bill.

But the speaker contended he’d not sending members home, telling Durkin that as someone in the room during negotiations, he knows bills aren’t ready to be called.

“I don’t believe that we’re that far apart, but saying that we’re going to gavel out right now and return at some point tomorrow to me does not send a message to Illinoisans that we’re prepared to bring this to resolution anytime soon,” Durkin said.

The Illinois House is standing at ease as the four legislative leaders meet privately – and after Durkin told the speaker he wants other bills to be called. Madigan implored him for a list of bill numbers he wants called.

As the two walked off the floor to meet privately, state Rep. Grant Wehrli, a vocal Madigan critic, shouted “Junk Madigan.” That was met by resistance from some House Republicans. Republican floor leader state Rep. Steve Anderson screamed “Knock it off.”

Shortly after the exchange, outgoing Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno said a resolution being reached during the holiday weekend was “not looking real positive.”

“The fact that he has admitted that we are not going to land the plane, so to speak, before the state gets to junk bond, that’s very disappointing” Radogno said.

She also called Madigan’s letters to ratings agencies, which he sent Friday, “nonsense.”

“It’s just political cover,” Radogno said.