At least 15 cold deaths reported in Cook County this winter

At least 15 cold-related deaths have been reported this winter in Cook County, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The most recent cold-related deaths happened when an elderly couple was found dead in their home in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers found 93-year-old Inez Diaz and her 88-year-old husband, Patrick Diaz, unresponsive at their home about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 11800 block of South Normal, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsies found they died of hypothermia and cold exposure, according to the medical examiner’s office. Their deaths were ruled accidents.

At least 13 other people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since Oct. 22, 2016, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Last winter, 15 people died of cold-related causes in the county.