At least 7 illegally parked motorcycles stolen from North Side

A string of motorcycle thefts in the past month has hit the North Side.

All of the stolen bikes were parked illegally and taken during the late evening or overnight hours, according to Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

about 8 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of West Melrose,

between 5 p.m. Aug. 28 and 9 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 4700 block of North Ravenswood,

between 10 p.m. Aug. 30 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 4600 block of North Clarendon,

between 11 a.m. and 3:50 p.m Sept. 5 in the 3600 block of North Pine Grove,

between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 2700 block of North Magnolia ,

between midnight and 8 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 2200 block of West Fletcher; and

about 8:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Cannon.

There was no description of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.