At least 8 Hondas stolen from Northwest Side

At least eight Honda vehicles were stolen in the past three weeks from the Northwest Side.

In all eight of the incidents, the vehicles were legally parked when they were stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. All of the vehicles taken were made by Honda.

There was no description of a suspect, police said.

The incidents happened:

Between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. June 22-23 in the 4100 block of West Eddy Street

Between 8 p.m. and 12:50 a.m. July 7-8 in the 3800 block of North Kedvale Street

Between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. July 8-9 in the 4700 block of West Grace Street

Between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. July 10-11 in the 4900 block of North Troy Street

Between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. July 11-12 in the 3100 block of West Belle Plaine Street

Between 7 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. July 11-12 in the 4100 block of North Mozart Street

Between 7:30 p.m. and 9:20 a.m. July 12-13 in the 3200 block of North Talman Avenue

Between 6:20 p.m. and 7:20 a.m. July 12-13 in the 4300 block of North Richmond Street

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.