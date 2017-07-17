Atlanta man dies in crash with semi-truck on I-294 near south suburbs

An Atlanta man died early Monday in a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate-294 near south suburban Worth.

Brian S. Gibson, 36, was the driver of a car that collided with a semi-truck at 4:38 p.m. on I-294, south of 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gibson was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:46 a.m., authorities said. He lived in Atlanta, Georgia.

An man in Gibson’s car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His age wasn’t immediately known.

The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, officials said.

More details, including the circumstances of the crash, weren’t available Monday evening.