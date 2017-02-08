Attached garage fire displaces residents in Naperville

Residents from two homes were displaced Wednesday following a fire at a west suburban Naperville home.

Fire crews were called at 6:11 p.m. to a fire in a garage attached to a single-family home in the 500 block of Springhill Circle, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

The fire, which was put out in about 45 minutes, also damaged an adjacent home, the fire department said. No one was inside either home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage was not available Wednesday from authorities. The Red Cross was assisting residents of both homes. The number of people displaced was not provided.