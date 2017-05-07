Attempted robbery at Chatham store foiled by customer, employee

An employee and customer fought with and detained a 20-year-old man Wednesday when he allegedly attempted to rob a Chatham neighborhood store on the South Side.

About 3:50 p.m., the 20-year-old walked into the store in the 8400 block of South Cottage Grove, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

During his attempt to rob the business, he got into a fight with a 37-year-old man who was inside the store, police said. Both men suffered lacerations and bruising in the fight, but the older man and the employee managed to hold the robber until police arrived and took him into custody. A weapon was recovered.

The 37-year-old was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said. The 20-year-old was treated at the scene, and was being questioned in connection with the incident Wednesday night.