Attorneys for Semaj Crosby’s mother respond to DCFS report

Semaj Crosby's body was found in her Joliet Township home about a day after she was reported missing. | Will County sheriff's office

The law firm for the mother of Semaj Crosby, the Joliet toddler found dead in her home in April, has responded to a 22-page report that detailed past allegations of abuse and neglect in the household.

“The report is consistent with our own review and investigations in this matter,” according to the statement by Neil Patel, with the firm of Chuck Bretz and Associates in Joliet, which is representing Sheri Gordon, Semaj’s mother.

Patel’s statement focused on the report’s conclusions “that 1. Sheri Gordon was and is “nurturing and caring” to her children, 2. Being a single mother of four with limited support and resources presented extreme challenges, and 3. There were elements in Ms. Gordon’s life who took advantage of her, leading to her “victimization”, creating additional challenges.”

The statement also notes that the “… investigation into Semaj’s death is ongoing and our firm and Ms. Gordon are committed to cooperating with law enforcement in this matter. We ask those who review this report to consider the tremendous difficulties that Ms. Gordon faced as a mother who did the best she could with sparse help and limited income.”

The report, issued Friday, stated that less than two months before 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead under a couch in a Joliet Township home, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was investigating the alleged sexual abuse of a 3-year-old girl — Semaj’s cousin — who also lived in the home.

Semaj’s paternal grandmother, aunt and her two children lived in the same 864-square-foot home as Semaj, her three siblings and her mother, Sheri Gordon.

Also living in the home, records show, was Semaj’s aunt’s boyfriend, a man on parole for domestic violence. He lived there for a year, but left the home after the 3-year-old’s mother found bruising and vaginal swelling. DCFS named him “the alleged perpetrator.”

DCFS interviewed the physician, who noted there was no sign of sexual penetration, though the child had “grab marks” on her legs as well as other bruises, welts and abrasions.

That investigation was one of 11 initiated by DCFS into the family in the 12 months before Semaj’s death, according to a newly released report from the agency. DCFS also laid bare its own shortcomings, listing nine ways the agency sought to improve after its handling of the case.

Semaj was found dead under a couch in the house about midnight April 26. The day before, DCFS had been at the home investigating a child-neglect allegation but saw “no obvious hazards or safety concerns” for Semaj or siblings, state officials said. Semaj, her three siblings and mother all slept in the same bedroom.

About two-and-a-half hours after the visit from DCFS contractor Children’s Home + Aid, the toddler disappeared, prompting a massive search of the subdivision near Joliet. A top police official said the house was in “very deplorable” condition, adding that a lawyer for the girl’s mother made them get a search warrant before they entered it and found the girl.

On Saturday, George Sheldon, the head of DCFS, said that based on the documents he reviewed, neither Semaj nor her siblings should have been removed from the home.