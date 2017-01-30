Attorneys remain at O’Hare, seeking information, offering help

The huge crowds of protesters that flocked to O’Hare International Airport over the weekend were gone Monday.

But the attorneys were still there.

President Donald Trump’s executive order sharply curtailing immigration and the rights of refugees sparked protests at airports across the country. People who landed in Chicago and elsewhere expecting to see loved ones were instead detained — and, in some cases, sent back to where they’d come from.

Also showing up at the airports were attorneys, lots of them, offering free legal help and, like many other people, just trying to figure out what was going on.

Monday afternoon, there were still some lawyers in O’Hare’s Terminal 5, where most international flights arrive. They held up signs to make their availability known, and they worked on folding tables and chairs.

Some in that group said they believed at least three people were still being detained as of Monday afternoon, down from perhaps half a dozen earlier in the day. But details were hard to come by.

Trump’s order also was met with resistance in the courts, with the American Civil Liberties Union backing challenges and obtaining stays to prevent implementation. Online donations to the ACLU surged, the organization said, with about $24 million pledged over the weekend.

On Sunday, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan had joined with 15 other attorneys general to condemn Trump’s executive order.

“As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, unAmerican and unlawful executive order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith,” the attorneys general said in a joint statement.

“We are confident that the executive order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”