Aurora building fire causes $45K in damage; no injuries reported

About twenty-five firefighters responded about 8:10 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of North Broadway in Aurora, where a one-story commercial building caught fire. | Aurora Fire Department photo

No one was injured in a west suburban Aurora building fire Saturday that caused about $45,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded about 8:10 p.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a caller reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of a one-story commercial building, according to a statement from the Aurora fire department.

Twenty-five firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes, according to the fire department. The fire was contained to a body shop inside the building, but two other businesses also sustained minor smoke damage.

The body shop’s owner said he was welding in the cab of a vehicle in the body shop about an hour before the fire started, according to the fire department. Authorities determined the fire was an accident caused by the welding.

The fire caused an estimated loss of about $45,000, according to the fire department.