Aurora gang member pleads guilty to gun charges

A reputed gang member from west suburban Aurora pleaded guilty Friday to firing a handgun that he later sold to a police informant.

Jose Sanchez, 20, agreed to a 9-year prison sentence in a plea deal, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

In February 2015, Sanchez fired a .32 caliber Iver-Johnson revolver multiple times outside a home in the 500 block of East Downer Place in Aurora, prosecutors said. Later that day, he sold the gun to a confidential police informant.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, unlawful delivery of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, all felonies, prosecutors said.

Sanchez was given credit for 293 days served in the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest on a $500,000 bond, prosecutors said.