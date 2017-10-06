Aurora gang member pleads guilty to selling drugs, gun to informant

An Aurora gang member pleaded guilty Friday to selling drugs and a gun to a confidential police informant.

Caleb A. Frazier, 25, agreed to a 10-year prison sentence in exchange for the plea, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

In February 2015, Frazier sold an ounce of cocaine to a confidential police informant, prosecutors said. He also sold a Yugo 7.62mm semiautomatic rifle to the same informant in February of 2017.

When officers tried to arrest him in August 2016, Frazier led them on a chase, at times driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit, prosecutors said. He was ultimately taken into custody.

Frazier pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, unlawful delivery of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, all felonies, prosecutors said.

He was given credit for 294 days served in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest on a $675,000 bond.