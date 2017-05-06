Aurora house fire displaces family, kills dog

A west suburban house fire displaced a family and killed their dog Monday afternoon in Aurora.

The fire was called in by someone inside the home who noticed smoke in the kitchen area, according to a statement from the Aurora Fire Department.

At 3:34 p.m., fire officials arrived to a single-family, wood-frame house with heavy smoke showing from the two first-floor windows in the 700 block of Bangs on the near east side, fire said. Everyone inside was able to safely self-evacuate except for a dog that was found dead in the second-floor bathroom. No other injuries were reported.

The blaze was extinguished by 25 firefighters in about 45 minutes and Victim Services and the Red Cross were called to the scene for assistance, fire said. Estimated damages are $150,000.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable and those living in the home are staying with relatives, fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.