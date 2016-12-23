Aurora man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A 24-year-old a west suburban Aurora man has been charged with stabbing and critically injuring another man on Wednesday.

Shaun Ramirez was arguing with the 46-year-old, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a 2010 Lincoln MKZ outside Ramirez’s home about 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Glen Circle, Aurora police said.

Ramirez took out a knife and stabbed him several times through the open window, police said. The driver of the Lincoln, a 33-year-old man from Batavia, then drove away, which forced the knife out of Ramirez’ hand and into the vehicle.

The driver took the 47-year-old to an Aurora hospital, police said. He was later transferred to a different suburban hospital for surgery to treat injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Ramirez left the scene, but they arrested him without incident about 12:30 a.m. Thursday after seeing his vehicle was back at home.

Ramirez was charged with attempted murder, armed violence and aggravated battery in connection with the stabbing, police said.