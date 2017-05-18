Aurora man convicted for sexually assaulting child he knew for 2 years

A west suburban man faces between 18 and 180 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew for two years.

Angel Gallegos Ortiz, 31, was charged Thursday with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Between August 2013 and April 2015, Gallegos Ortiz sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 years old, prosecutors said.

Gallegos Ortiz, of Aurora, must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act, prosecutors said. He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail on $300,000 bail.

Bond was revoked upon conviction, prosecutors said. His next court appearance is July 20.