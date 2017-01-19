Aurora man convicted of attempted murder stomped victim’s head

A west suburban who beat a man until he lost consciousness, then stomped on his head in Aurora in 2015, has been convicted of attempted murder.

Darnell Wynn, 56, was convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery late Wednesday by Judge Donald Tegeler, Jr., according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Wynn had waived his right to a jury trial.

About 9 p.m. Sept. 22, 2015, Wynn and his girlfriend were near Middle Avenue and Cross Street when the victim rode by on his bicycle, prosecutors said.

Wynn and the victim exchanged a few words, then squared off for a fist fight, prosecutors said. Wynn punched the man a few times and he fell to the ground.

After the victim lost consciousness, Wynn continued to punch him in the face and head 20 more times, prosecutors said. Someone driving by witnessed the fight, stopped his car and yelled to Wynn, “Stop! You’ve won! You’ll kill him,” then called 911.

Wynn stood up, walked around for a few seconds, then stomped on the victim’s head 22 times, once with both feet, before he left, prosecutors said.

The victim suffered multiple broken facial bones and was hospitalized for several months, prosecutors said. He suffered permanent scarring and some memory loss, and struggles with everyday activities and motor-skill impairment.

Wynn remains in custody at the Kane County jail, where he was been held since his arrest, prosecutors said. He faces between six and 30 years in prison when he is sentenced March 17.