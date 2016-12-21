Aurora man convicted of possessing 9 kilograms of heroin

A 44-year-old Aurora man was found guilty Wednesday of possessing 9 kilograms of heroin.

A judge convicted Modesto Alarcon, of the 1000 block of Grove Street, of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and money laundering, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. He waived his right to a jury trial.

On April 1, 2014, Aurora police searched his home and seized about 9 kilograms of heroine, $84,000 in cash, a handgun, ammunition and items consistent with drug distribution, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Alarcon is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 1, 2017. He faces a between 15 and 60 years in prison.