Aurora man facing weapons charges, ran from DeKalb traffic stop

A west suburban Aurora man faces weapons charges and was ordered held without bond after he was shocked with a stun gun when he ran away from a traffic stop early Sunday in DeKalb.

Marcus McGill, 30, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without a FOID card, resisting/obstructing police and armed violence, according to a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an expired registration about 1:40 a.m. in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road, police said. While speaking with the vehicle’s occupants, the deputy smelled cannabis.

The deputy asked McGill, who was a passenger, for identification, but he jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby apartment complex, police said.

The deputy chased McGill for about 200 yards and used a stun gun, striking him in the back, as McGill was reaching into his right side waistband, police said. After McGill was handcuffed, officers found a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in a holster on his right hip.

McGill, who lives in the 900 block of Pearl Street in Aurora, has been ordered held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.