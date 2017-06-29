Aurora man gets 11 years in prison for check fraud

A west suburban man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for setting up fraudulent bank accounts using other people’s personal information and then writing bad checks.

Matthew A. Young, 37, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of continuing a financial crimes enterprise on Wednesday in exchange for an 11-year sentence, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Between February 2015 and August 2016, Young opened three checking accounts at two banks, using the personal information of three victims without their knowledge or permission, prosecutors said.

Despite knowing the accounts did not have sufficient funds, Young wrote checks to 12 local businesses as payment for items like chain saws and lawnmowers, prosecutors said. He then sold the items and kept the profits.

The combined value of the items was $6,144.78, prosecutors said.

Young was previously convicted of similar crimes in 2012 in DuPage, Kane and McLean counties; and multiple times in Ohio in the early 2000s, prosecutors said.

He was ordered to pay $5,799.19 in restitution, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He will receive credit for 295 days served in the Kane County jail.