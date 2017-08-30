Aurora man gets 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

A west suburban man will spend the next two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew for almost two years.

Angel Gallegos-Ortiz, 31, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he was convicted of three counts of felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Between August 2013 and April 2015, he sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 years old in Aurora, the state’s attorney’s office said.

In addition to the prison time, Gallegos-Ortiz, of Aurora, must also register for life as a sexual offender. He will receive credit for 855 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he had been held since his arrest.