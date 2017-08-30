A west suburban man will spend the next two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew for almost two years.
Angel Gallegos-Ortiz, 31, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he was convicted of three counts of felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.
Between August 2013 and April 2015, he sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 years old in Aurora, the state’s attorney’s office said.
In addition to the prison time, Gallegos-Ortiz, of Aurora, must also register for life as a sexual offender. He will receive credit for 855 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he had been held since his arrest.