Aurora man convicted of sexually assaulting child faces 27 years

A west suburban man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a child faces up to 27 years in prison .

Orane R. Foster, 24, of Aurora was convicted of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Foster was living with the girl and her mother when he sexually assaulted the child sometime between June 2015 and August 2015, the state’s attorney’s office said. The girl was younger than 12 at the time.

Foster had been free on a $9,000 bond, but that was revoked after he was convicted, and he was taken into custody at the Kane County Jail, the state’s attorney’s office said. He must also register for life as a sexual offender.

Foster’s next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 7 for sentencing.