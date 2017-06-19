Aurora man gets 7 years for 2013 DUI crash that killed elderly woman

A west suburban man was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for killing an elderly woman and injuring a second person while driving under the influence in 2013.

Just before 5:30 p.m. May 16, 2013 Paris T. Lisy was driving a 2000 Ford Contour east in the 700 block of New Haven Avenue in Aurora, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Lisy’s car veered off the road to the right and struck a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue that was legally parked in a parking spot off the road, prosecutors said. Upon the Oldsmobile being struck, it hit two people.

One of the victims, 78-year-old Mary Niemeyer of Aurora, was knocked to the ground, prosecutors said. She suffered massive head injuries and died eight days later as a result. The other victim suffered a shattered left femur.

A toxicology test performed on Lisy’s blood revealed he had ingested marijuana, prosecutors said.

Lisy, 24, agreed to the seven-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections on May 3, 2017 in exchange for a guilty plea to two counts of aggravated DUI, prosecutors said. He must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence and was given credit for 876 days served in the Kane County Jail.