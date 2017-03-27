Aurora man guilty of 2014 murder of his girlfriend

An Aurora man faces a potential life sentence after a jury Monday convicted him of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of his girlfriend outside his home.

After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury found Christopher Whetstone, 49, shot 22-year-old Rachel Taylor once in the chest and twice in the stomach about 8:25 p.m. Jan. 13, 2014, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Taylor had driven to Whetstone’s home in the 500 block of Charles Street to let him see their two children, the state’s attorney’s office said. The shooting came after the couple argued over a cell phone.

Taylor was pronounced dead at Presence Mercy Medical Center about an hour after the shooting, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Whetstone ran away from the scene, but was arrested by Aurora police about 10 minutes later. He had been held on $2 million bond, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti set Whetstone’s next court date for 1:30 p.m. May 12.