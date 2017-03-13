Aurora man indicted on attempted murder, gun charges

A west suburban man has been indicted on federal charges of attempted murder and multiple gun offenses stemming from a March 2015 incident.

Just before 1 a.m. March 1, 2015, Anibal Ramos fired multiple shots at a white car traveling north on South LaSalle Street near Bluff Street in Aurora, according to the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Monday, a Kane County grand jury indicted the 20-year-old Ramos, prosecutors said. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a street gang member, and possession of a firearm without an FOID card.

Bond was set at $500,000, prosecutors said. His initial court appearance has not been set.

If convicted, Ramos faces a minimum of 26 years in prison, prosecutors said.